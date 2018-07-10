Catholic World News

Mass migration part of plan to water down Europe’s Christian identity, bishop charges

July 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In a recent Italian-language newspaper interview, Auxiliary Bishop Athanasius Schneider of Astana, Kazakhstan, characterized the European Union as “a kind of new Soviet Union” with “an unmistakably Masonic ideology.” He also discussed the “great confusion in the Church” and said that “the entrustment of children to homosexual so-called couples represents in the last analysis a moral abuse of children.”

