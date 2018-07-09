Catholic World News

Church leaders oppose bid to decriminalize abortion in Ivory Coast

July 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A bid to decriminalize abortion in Ivory Coast represents “moral and political regression” for the African country, a missionary priest says. The country’s bishops have spoken out strongly against the measure.

