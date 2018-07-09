Catholic World News

Australian bishops to mend fences with government leaders

July 09, 2018

» Continue to this story on Cathnews

CWN Editor's Note: The leaders of the Australian bishops’ conference, meeting with government officials, are expected to discuss education financing. They will also seek to repair relations after bruising public battles over sexual abuse.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!