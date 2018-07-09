Catholic World News

National Geographic profiles keeper of the keys at Vatican Museums

July 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In a piece accompanied by rich photography, National Geographic profiles Gianni Crea, who holds the keys to the Vatican Museums. He remarks: “The real privilege is being able, every day, to walk through this and each day learn something new.”

