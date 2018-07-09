Catholic World News

Cardinal Urosa Savino of Caracas, leading foe of Venezuelan regime, resigns

July 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino of Caracas, Venezuela. The retiring cardinal, who has clashed repeatedly with the government of President Nicolas Maduro, had submitted his resignation last August upon reaching the age of 75.



As apostolic administrator of the Caracas archdiocese, to serve until a new archbishop is named, the Holy Father appointed Cardinal Baltazar Enrique Porras Cardozo of Merida.

