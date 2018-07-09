Catholic World News

Ambassador Gingrich highlights common objectives shared by US, Holy See

July 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: During a recent speech, Ambassador Callista Gingrich spoke of objectives shared by the US and the Holy See, “from fighting human trafficking, to highlighting the work of women religious, to advancing and defending religious freedom.”

