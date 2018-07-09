Catholic World News

Chaldean patriarch: ‘there is a future for the Gospel’ in the Middle East

July 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to the persecution of Mosul-area Christians under ISIS, Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako said, “You imagine 120,000 people leaving their homes at night with only the clothes on their backs and leave everything, leaving the Nineveh Plain and Mosul, to escape. They are confessors of faith! And the West must not remain indifferent, even if today it is even ashamed to say that its civilization is Christian.”

