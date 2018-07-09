Catholic World News

God doesn’t conform to our expectations, Pope tells faithful

July 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: During his July 8 Sunday Angelus address (video), Pope Francis spoke of the “scandal of the Incarnation” as he reflected on Mark 6:1-6, the Gospel reading at Mass.

