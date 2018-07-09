Catholic World News

Some Italian priests oppose new interior minister’s immigration views

July 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, some priests “are struggling to convince parishioners to welcome migrants, amid mounting adulation of [Matteo] Salvini,” Italy’s new interior minister.

