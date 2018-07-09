Catholic World News

Cardinal DiNardo objects to pro-abortion Roe litmus test for Supreme Court nominees

July 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We have grave concerns about the confirmation process which is being grossly distorted by efforts to subject judicial nominees to a litmus test of support for Roe,as though nominees who oppose the purposeful taking of innocent human life are somehow unfit for judicial office in the United States,” said the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops.

