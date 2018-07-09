Catholic World News

Pope prays for seafarers

July 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “I pray for them and their families, as well as for the chaplains and volunteers of the Apostleship of the Sea,” the Pope said following his July 8 Angelus address.

