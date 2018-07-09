Catholic World News

Vatican issues message for Sea Sunday

July 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, discussed four challenges facing the world’s 1.2 million seafarers: “denied shore leave and ship visiting,” “violence at sea and piracy,” “abandonment of vessels and crews,” and “environmental impact on the oceans.”

