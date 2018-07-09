Catholic World News

Church leaders call for sustainable peace as South Sudan marks 7 years of independence

July 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the bishops’ conference said that “many people in South Sudan are wounded in spirit. The pain of decades of war has not been addressed ... No one has been convicted of crimes against humanity, and people have not been able to tell their stories.”

