Catholic World News

‘Our common home is on the brink of ruin,’ says Vatican cardinal

July 09, 2018

» Continue to this story on Servizio Informazione Religiosa

CWN Editor's Note: In an address marking the third anniversary of Laudato si’, Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, said that “our generation has an enormous responsibility for our common home and the future of humanity. We have to act together; we have to create a global alliance for the future of our common home.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!