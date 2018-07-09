Catholic World News

+Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran, 75

July 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The prelate, who suffered from Parkinson’s disease and announced Pope Francis’s election in 2013, served as Secretary for Relations with States (1990-2003), Vatican archivist and librarian (2003-2007), and president of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue (2007 until his death). In 2014, Pope Francis named him chamberlain (camerlengo)—the official responsible for administering the Vatican following the death or resignation of the Pope.

