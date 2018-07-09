Catholic World News

Catholics, Russian Orthodox help rebuild Syrian Christian sites

July 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Metropolitan Hilarion, the head of the Department of External Relations of the Russian Orthodox Church, said that a historic Syriac Orthodox convent, destroyed by jihadists during their occupation of Maaloula (2013-14), is almost completely rebuilt.

