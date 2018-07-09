Catholic World News

Pope, other Christian leaders pray for Middle East’s beleaguered Christians

July 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On July 7, Pope Francis visited Bari, Italy, to meet with the heads of the churches and Christian communities of the Middle East. The Pontiff welcomed the region’s patriarchs and venerated the relics of St. Nicholas (video) before pleading for peace in a region from which Christians are disappearing. Following private dialogue with the patriarchs, the Pope again called for peace: “may the Middle East no longer be an ark of war lying between continents, but an ark of peace.”

