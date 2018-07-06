Catholic World News

Vatican official questions priests’ role in preparing couples of marriage

July 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s top official for questions of family life has questioned suggested that “priests are not the best people to train others for marriage.” Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the prefect of the dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life, told the Irish Catholic magazine Intercom that priests “have no credibility” regarding married life because “they have never lived the experience.”

