Catholic World News

Bishop Paprocki dissents from USCCB on Supreme Court ruling on union dues

July 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on Catholic Times

CWN Editor's Note: Taking issue with a statement from the US bishops’ conference, Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois has expressed his support for a Supreme Court decision in the Janus v. AFSCME case, which ruled that public-sector employees cannot be required to pay dues to unions of which they are not members. While the US bishops’ conference lamented the decision, citing the “long-held view of so many bishops” in support of unions, Bishop Paprocki observed that this support should have limits. Noting that AFSCME and many other unions have supported abortion, he reasoned that “unions should not expect the unquestioning support of the Church when their objectives are contrary ‘to the duties of religion and morality.’”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!