Archbishop Wilson will not resign, despite legal conviction

July 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Philip Wilson of Adelaide, Australia, has confirmed that he does not intend to resign his office, despite his conviction for failing to report sexual abuse. The archbishop—who has announced that he has symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease—said that he would appeal his conviction, and resign immediately if his appeal is denied.

