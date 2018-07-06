Catholic World News

Open hearts to migrants, Pope pleads

July 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Anticipating the 5th anniversary of his visit to Lampedusa, Pope Francis spoke on July 6 about the crisis of migrants. He said that the response of developed nations, “even if at times generous, has not been enough.” The Pontiff argued that resistance to immigration is fueled by hardened hearts.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!