Wisconsin court rules against Marquette, for suspended conservative professor

July 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Supreme Court of the state of Wisconsin has rule that Marquette University violated its tenure agreement with John McAdams, a political-science professor who was suspended after he criticized a teaching assistant for banning any negative comments on same-sex marriage. The court ordered the Jesuit-run university to reinstate McAdams, and awarded damages including back pay.

