Pope urges governments to curb greenhouse gases

July 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has exhorted the world’s governments to fulfill their commitments to reductions in the use of fossil fuels and emissions of gases that are believed to cause climate change. Speaking to a Vatican conference held on the anniversary of his encyclical Laudato Si’, the Pope said that “reducing greenhouse gases requires honesty, courage, and responsibility, above all on the part of those countries which are most powerful and pollute the most.”

