French priest, prominent in debate on homosexuality, barred from ministry

July 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Tony Anatrella, a French priest-psychotherapist who has been prominent in debates about homosexuality, has been suspended from ministry. Archbishop Michel Aupetit of Paris took the disciplinary action rather than proceeding with a canonical trial for Msgr. Anatrella, who had used “body therapy” in efforts to help patients overcome same-sex attractions. The priest—who was also instructed to cease engaged in “all therapeutic activity”—had denied any misconduct, and charged that the accusations are motivated by revenge for his public stand against homosexuality.

