Lebanon: Maronite bishops question new naturalization policy

July 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Maronite Catholic bishops of Lebanon have voiced their concern about new legislation that allows for the naturalization of foreigners living in the country—including the many refugees from neighboring Syrian and Iraq. The bishops complained that the legislation does not provide equal opportunity for people born in Lebanon to Lebanese parents.

