Vatican ‘foreign minister’ sees opportunity for peace in Korea

July 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, told reporters that he sees a historical opportunity for establishing peace on the Korean peninsula. The Vatican’s top diplomat, who is visiting Korea, said that recent negotiations have opened “a period of hope,” and the Church is praying that “many good things will be achieved in the coming months.”

