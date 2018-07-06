Catholic World News

Bethlemen’s pastor reports Christians disappearing

July 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father Rami Asakrieh, pastor of Santa Caterina church in Bethlehem, reports that Christians are quickly disappearing from the city, primarily because young Palestinians look for economic opportunities elsewhere. The Christian population of Bethlehem, he says, has dropped from over 90% to under 20%.

