German bishop invites all Protestant spouses to Communion

July 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Franz Jung of Würzburg issued an invitation for all Protestant spouses of Catholics to receive Communion this week. The bishop’s policy goes far beyond the guidelines issued by the German bishops, which suggested that Protestant spouses could receive Communion in some cases, under unspecified special circumstances.

