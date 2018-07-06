German bishop invites all Protestant spouses to Communion
July 06, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Franz Jung of Würzburg issued an invitation for all Protestant spouses of Catholics to receive Communion this week. The bishop’s policy goes far beyond the guidelines issued by the German bishops, which suggested that Protestant spouses could receive Communion in some cases, under unspecified special circumstances.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: wacondaseeds4507 -
Today 1:20 PM ET USA
Is this legitimate grounds for termination of his episcopate? If not, why not? What about the consciences of priests called to minister under his authority? What a mess!