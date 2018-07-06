Catholic World News

German bishop invites all Protestant spouses to Communion

July 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Franz Jung of Würzburg issued an invitation for all Protestant spouses of Catholics to receive Communion this week. The bishop’s policy goes far beyond the guidelines issued by the German bishops, which suggested that Protestant spouses could receive Communion in some cases, under unspecified special circumstances.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

  • Posted by: wacondaseeds4507 - Today 1:20 PM ET USA

    Is this legitimate grounds for termination of his episcopate? If not, why not? What about the consciences of priests called to minister under his authority? What a mess!

