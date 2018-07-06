Catholic World News

Clerics seek to block release of grand-jury report on abuse in Pennsylvania

July 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic priests and ex-priests have joined in opposition to a legal plea by Pennsylvania media organizations for the release of a sealed grand-jury report on sexual abuse in the state’s Catholic dioceses. The media outlets have asked the state’s top court to end a stay on the release of the report, which was originally scheduled to be made public in June.

