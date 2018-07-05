Catholic World News

Italian layman to head Vatican Secretariat for Communications

July 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: An Italian layman, Paolo Ruffini, has been named prefect of the Secretariat for Communications, becoming the first layman ever to head a major Vatican dicastery.



Ruffini, who has been director of the Italian bishops’ television network, replaces Msgr. Dario Edoardo Vigano, the first head of the Secretariat for Communications, who was forced to resign in March after releasing a letter from Pope-emeritus Benedict that had been doctored to alter its message. Msgr. Vigano remains as “councillor” to the Secretariat.

