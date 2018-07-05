Catholic World News

Australian archbishop bars dissident Jesuit from speaking

July 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father Frank Brennan, a prominent Jesuit with a long history of controversy, has been barred from delivering a public address in the Archdiocese of Hobart, Australia. Archbishop Julian Porteous intervened to block the priest from speaking because of Father Brennan’s support for votes in favor of same-sex marriage.

