Catholic World News

Report finds severe violence against Christians in India

July 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The level of violence against India’s Christian minority remains unacceptably high, according to a new report by the Alliance Defending Freedom. The study found that about 20 violent incidents, involving Christians as victims, had occurred each month thus far in 2018.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!