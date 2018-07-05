Catholic World News

Four lay people moved toward beatification

July 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for the Doctrine of Saints has issued decrees affirming the “heroic virtue” of four lay people who lived in the 20th century, and who now may qualify for beatification is a miracle is attributed to their influence. They are: —Pietro Di Vitale, an Italian who lived from 1916 to 1977; —Giorgio La Pira, an Italian who lived from 1904 to 1977; —Alexia Gonzalez-Barros y Gonzalez, a Spaniard who lived from 1971 to 1985; and —Carlo Acutis, who was born in England in 1991 and died in Italy in 2006.

