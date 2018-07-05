Catholic World News

Schedule released for Pope’s September trip to Baltic nations

July 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released a full schedule for the visit by Pope Francis to Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, which will take place September 22—25.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!