Cardinal Parolin underlines importance of Laudato Si’

July 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking to a Vatican conference on the 3rd anniversary of Laudato Si’, Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that “the encyclical has been well received as a powerful contribution to understand better and to address more effectively” the pressing issue of the environment. He argued that the encyclical introduces a new element to discussions of ecology by emphasizing “the brokenness in man’s relationship with God, with the other and with creation.”

