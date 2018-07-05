Catholic World News

Vatican ‘foreign minister’ meets with South Korea’s President Moon

July 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, met with President Moon Jae-in in Seoul. President Moon, a Catholic, expressed gratitude for the Pope’s prayers for peace.

