2 Indian nuns arrested on charges of selling children

July 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We are completely shocked by what has happened in our home,” said Sister Mary Prema, superior general of the Missionaries of Charity. “It is completely against our moral conviction ... We will take all the necessary precautions that it will never happen again.”

