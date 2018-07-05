Catholic World News

July 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 22 million is 70% Buddhist, 13% Hindu, 10% Muslim, and 6% Catholic. Sri Lanka is officially a Buddhist nation.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!