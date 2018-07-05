Catholic World News

Church in El Salvador prepares for Blessed Óscar Romero’s canonization

July 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Special Masses, pilgrimages, and prayer vigils are among the preparatory events for the October canonization of Blessed Óscar Romero (1917-1980).

