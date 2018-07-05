Catholic World News

July 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Désiré Tsarahazana also recently spoke about government corruption and Islamist expansion on the island nation.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!