Madagascar’s new cardinal focuses on peace and the Gospel

July 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Désiré Tsarahazana also recently spoke about government corruption and Islamist expansion on the island nation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

 

