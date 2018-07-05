Catholic World News

Pope Francis assures Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church of his support

July 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, one of the largest of the Eastern Catholic churches in full communion with the Holy See. The Pope, according to the report, “thanked the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church for its martyrdom,” praised its witness to Christian unity, and “assured the UGCC of his support.”

