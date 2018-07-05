Catholic World News

Vatican: ‘real negotiation has begun again’ with China’s government

July 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “The Chinese Catholic community, together with their bishops—both recognized and not recognized by the government—are in favor of a dialogue with the authorities,” according to journalists on the staff of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!