Middle East’s Christian population has fallen from 20% to 4% in last century, cardinal notes

July 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Kurt Koch, president of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, spoke at a press conference devoted to the Pope’s upcoming meeting with the heads of the churches and Christian communities of the Middle East.

