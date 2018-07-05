Catholic World News

Nicaragua: police, paramiltary forces surround parish, detain priests

July 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes of Managua decried the incident and called on police “to suspend this action of harassment, so that the faithful can return to their homes.”

