Most French dioceses will not ordain priests this year

July 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In 60% of the Roman Catholic dioceses in Francis, no men will be ordained to the priesthood this year, La Croix reports. There will be 114 new priests ordained in the entire country in 2018—82 to the diocesan priesthood—down from 133 last year. (The French bishops’ conference shows a somewhat higher number of ordinations, including men who will join religious orders and may not serve in France.)

