Catholic World News

Al Gore lauds Pope Francis in Vatican News interview

July 04, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Pope Francis’s leadership has been an inspiration to all of us across the world,” said former US Vice President Al Gore in an interview with the Vatican News service. Gore lauded the Pontiff for being “at the forefront in leading the world toward constructive climate action.” He argued that “the climate crisis is now the biggest existential challenge humanity has ever faced.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!