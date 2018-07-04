Catholic World News

Nigerian bishops demand president’s resignation as violence continues

July 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Nigeria’s Catholic bishops have renewed a plea for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari, citing his failure to provide security for the country’s Christians. The bishops’ statement followed the massacre of more than 200 people.

