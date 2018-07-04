Catholic World News

English bishop sees continued risk that hospitals hasten deaths

July 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: An English bishop has warned that hospital patients face grave risks under the care of the National Health Service. Bishop Philip Egan of Portsmouth issued a pastoral message to his people after the disclosure that 650 people have died after being administered large doses of sedatives unnecessarily, in cases in which medical personnel evidently sought to hasten the patients’ deaths.

