Pope’s prayer intention for July: priests and their pastoral ministy

July 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s prayer intention for the month is “that priests, who experience fatigue and loneliness in their pastoral work, may find help and comfort in their intimacy with the Lord and in their friendship with their brother priests,” according to the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (formerly known as the Apostleship of Prayer).

