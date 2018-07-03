Catholic World News

Sistine Chapel Choir is focus of financial-misconduct probe

July 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has reportedly suspended Michelangelo Nardella, the administrative director of the Sistine Chapel Choir, after opening an investigation into reports of financial mismanagement. The probe centers on allegations of missing funds and improper expenditures. The news of a potential financial scandal comes after the renowned choir cancelled plans for a July tour of the US.

